OnePlus Nord 2T Price in India, Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor.

The company is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option with OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.

The device is expected to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.