ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 2T Price in India, Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Specs

OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to replace OnePlus Nord 2.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date expected in April-May 2022. OnePlus Nord 2 image used for representation purpose.</p></div>
i

Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T.

The smartphone will be an addition to company's affordable smartphone range i.e. 'OnePlus Nord'.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first 'T' series smartphone in the 'Nord' lineup.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch Date Leaked: Check Expected Price in India and Specs
According to a report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to replace OnePlus Nord 2. The report further revealed launch timing of the smartphone.
ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Nord 2T: Launch Date

As per Brar, the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to launch during April-May in India. However, exact launch date has new been revealed yet.

Also Read

OnePlus 10R Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus 10R Tipped to Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Price in India

The report further added that OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 -Rs 40,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Specifications

  • OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

  • It is expected to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor.

  • The company is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option with OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.

  • The device is expected to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.

  • OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.

  • The smartphone is expected to get a triple-rear camera setup. It will reportedly house a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie camera.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphones.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT