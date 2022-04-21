OnePlus Ace To Debut Today, Check Out Launch Time and Features

OnePlus Ace to launch on 21 April 2022.
OnePlus is ready to launch its first Dimensity 8100-powered device in April 2022.
It is to be noted that the OnePlus Ace is completely ready to be officially released in the market on 21 April 2022.
As per the Indian time, the brand new OnePlus model will be released a 4:30 pm IST.
The ones who want to watch the OnePlus Ace launch event should note that the event will be streamed on the official Weibo page of OnePlus.
The launch event of the OnePlus Ace will take place on Thursday, 21 April 2022 online.
The OnePlus Ace is expected to come with a similar design as the Realme GT Neo 3. However, the smartphone will definitely have certain tweaks.
OnePlus Ace will be equipped with a flat-edged frame having rounded corners.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the rear.
The primary sensor of the OnePlus Ace will be a Sony IMX766 unit and the secondary sensor is a Sony IMX355 unit.
OnePlus Ace will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
These are a few specifications of the OnePlus Ace that is ready to make its debut on 21 April 2022.
