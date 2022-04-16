ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Ace Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications Here

OnePlus Ace is scheduled to launch on 21 April in China.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
OnePlus Ace Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications Here
i

OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Ace in China on 21 April 2022. The information was shared by the company on Weibo, reported Gadgets360. The company has also updated the launch information on its China website.

The report further stated the launch event of the OnePlus Ace is scheduled 7 pm local time (4:30pm IST).

Also Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price in India, Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price in India, Specs
OnePlus has not confirmed whether it is planning to launch OnePlus Ace in India or not. However, OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone in India on 28 April 2022.

Here are some specifications details of the upcoming OnePlus Ace smartphone:

ADVERTISEMENT

OnePlus Ace: Expected Specifications

OnePlus Ace is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM.

According to the image on the website, OnePlus Ace will feature a triple-rear camera setup. However, specifics of the same are not revealed yet.

The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Ace smartphone will be supported by 150W fast charging.

The image on the website also reveals major design updates in OnePlus Ace. The smartphone will come with flat sides.

Also Read

OnePlus Teases Nord N20, Know Specifications and Other Details

OnePlus Teases Nord N20, Know Specifications and Other Details
Price details of OnePlus Ace smartphone is yet to be announced.

Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Ace and other smartphones.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×