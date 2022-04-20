OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Features Teased: Check Here

More Power to You launch event by OnePlus to be held on 28 April 2022.
(Photo: Twitter/ @OnePlus_IN)
OnePlus is all set to launch three new products in India during its More Power To You launch event.
The three new products that OnePlus is planning to launch in the Indian market during the event are the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord earbuds.
Before the launch takes place on 28 April 2022, here's what we know about the three new products by OnePlus.
The OnePlus 10R 5G is assumed to be the successor to the OnePlus 9R and 9RT.
This is going to be the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset. Even though not all the specifications are known about the phone yet, the images shared by OnePlus reveal a completely new look on the back panel of the phone and a unique-looking camera module.
The phone is also equipped with a triple camera setup on the back as per the images.
The OnePlus Nord CE series is the most affordable phones by the brand. The company has plans to make its phones more accessible to the masses.
The phone will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery and SuperVOOC fast charging. It will also have a 64MP triple camera setup on the back.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.
OnePlus is launching its first pair of affordable TWS earbuds, the Nord Buds.
It will be available in two colours according to OnePlus, which are black and white.
