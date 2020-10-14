OnePlus 8T Launch Event: Where To Watch Live & What To Expect

OnePlus 8T will be launched in India on Wednesday, 14 October, via a virtual event, which is expected to start at 7:30 pm IST. The company has revealed some of the specifications of the device already, like the fact that it will come with a 65W fast charger and a 120Hz refresh rate display. The 8T is the successor to the OnePlus 8 which was launched back in April. It is expected that the 8T will come with 5G capabilities. Pricing for the device is expected to be revealed at the event itself. You can catch the OnePlus 8T launch live on the company’s official YouTube channel.

OnePlus 8T: What To Expect?

Though official pricing for the device has not come out as yet, it is expected that the new OnePlus 8T will be launched in two variants – 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 12GB + 256GB. We can expect two colours to be unveiled at the event – green and silver. Both the variants will be sold via OnePlus’ India website and Amazon.

Till now, OnePlus has revealed that the 8T will run in Oxygen OS 11 and will be based on Android 11. It is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display and with a 91.1 percent screen-to-body- ratio.

The phone will pack a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging and run the latest Snapdragon 865 processor.

It is also expected that the OP 8T will sport a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel shooter on the front.

Stay tuned to The Quint, as we’ll get you what OnePlus has in store for us at the launch of the 8T.