OnePlus 8T to Launch on 14 October: Here’s What We Know So Far

OnePlus 8T will come with a 65W fast charging capacity enabled through the all-new Warp charging technology. The Quint OnePlus 8T will be launched on 14 October. | (Photo: OnePlus/ Twitter) Tech and Auto OnePlus 8T will come with a 65W fast charging capacity enabled through the all-new Warp charging technology.

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 8T will be the first smartphone, apart from the Google Pixel series, to host the Android 11 out-of-the box with the OnePlus Oxygen OS 11 as an overlay. The OnePlus 8T is set to launch on 14 October.

Last week, OnePlus in a tweet confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 65W fast charging capacity enabled through the all-new Warp charging technology. This charger would be able to charge the device within 15 minutes for a day’s usage.

"With the upcoming OnePlus 8T and OxygenOS 11, you'll have what we feel is the best combination of hardware and software, letting you enjoy improved one-handed gestures for easier navigation and an overall more refined experience thanks to the 120Hz Fluid Display," said Pete Lau, OnePlus Founder and CEO.

The phone is also rumoured to be clad with a quad camera setup: a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and a 2MP portrait lens. The phone is also rumoured to launch with a 6.55 inc AMOLED display with Gorilla glass 5 and an under-display optical fingerprint scanner. Lau confirmed in an interview with The Verge that the OnePlus 8T will not support wireless charging. He also confirmed that the phone will have 12 temperature sensors to check the device’s heat dissipation while on charge.