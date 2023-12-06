OnePlus 12 Launch in India Confirmed: Specifications & Expected Price Range Here

OnePlus 12 made its official debut in China on 5 December. The brand-new smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone is available in four storage configurations and three colour options. It is important to note that the new handset succeeds the OnePlus 11 model, which was introduced in India in February 2023. The OnePlus 12 will also be launched globally and in Indian markets soon.

The company had earlier confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 12, including in India. The announcement was made through live microsites of the smartphone on its UK, US, and India websites. The microsites have now been updated to announce that the OnePlus 12 will arrive in these markets in early 2024. Interested buyers should be alert.