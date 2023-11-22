OnePlus AI Music Studio Arrived in India: Steps To Create Your Own Music Videos

The tech giant OnePlus has launched an amazing artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as 'OnePlus AI Music Studio' that allows users to create their own music videos. This AI music tool is currently available in all global markets including India. One of the best things about OnePlus AI Music Studio is that users do not necessarily need a OnePlus device to use it.

According to the company, "OnePlus AI Music Studio is where your musical aspirations soar on the wings of cutting-edge technology. This isn't just about exploring genres like rap, hip-hop, and EDM; it's about becoming the composer of your own symphony. Craft your lyrics, seamlessly blend them with AI-generated beats, and witness your creation unfold with a visually captivating music video – all within your grasp."