OnePlus AI Music Studio Arrived in India: Steps To Create Your Own Music Videos

The tech giant OnePlus has launched an amazing artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as 'OnePlus AI Music Studio' that allows users to create their own music videos. This AI music tool is currently available in all global markets including India. One of the best things about OnePlus AI Music Studio is that users do not necessarily need a OnePlus device to use it.
According to the company, "OnePlus AI Music Studio is where your musical aspirations soar on the wings of cutting-edge technology. This isn't just about exploring genres like rap, hip-hop, and EDM; it's about becoming the composer of your own symphony. Craft your lyrics, seamlessly blend them with AI-generated beats, and witness your creation unfold with a visually captivating music video – all within your grasp."
Quick and Easy Steps To Create Music on OnePlus AI Music Studio
To compose your own music track on OnePlus AI Music Studio, follow the below mentioned steps.
Visit aimusicstudio.oneplus.in or aimusicstudio.oneplus.com.
Click on Create Track option.
A sign in page will show up. Enter the sign in details if already registered or go to the sign up page and to register yourself.
Once the sign in is complete, you will get an OTP on your registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP.
Now click on create music and choose any preferred genre, mood and theme.
Click on proceed and prompt the AI tool to create lyrics for you.
Wait for a couple of minutes until your music video is created. You can create as many music videos as you want.
The OnePlus AI Music Studio is a miracle tool for music enthusiasts. Since it allows users to create music in all genre, the AI tool would be of great help to those who aspire to become music composers. Besides, creating their own music, users can download their composition and share it on social media platforms for spotlight and community engagement
One Plus AI Music Studio Contest: Participate To Win Prizes
To make the OnePlus AI Music Studio feature world famous, the company has started a contest. People from India, North America, and Europe can take part in this musical contest to win amazing prizes. Top 100 entries from each region will be eligible for the contest prizes. Participants have to create a music track of their choice irrespective of genre via OnePlus AI Music Studio and submit it. The deadline to submit the composition is 17 December 2023, 5 pm IST.
Note: Users can participate in the contest as many times as they want till 17 December.
