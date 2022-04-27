OnePlus 10R 5G Price in India Leaked, Check Launch Date and Specifications

OnePlus 10R 5G will launch in India on Thursday, 28 April 2022. It will be an addition to the OnePlus 10 lineup in India.

OnePlus is also going to launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds along with OnePlus 10R 5G in India.

All these products will be launched during an event titled 'More Power to You'.