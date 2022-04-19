OnePlus Nord Buds to Launch With OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord buds launch date.
(Photo: OnePlus)
OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus Nord Buds in India on 28 April 2022. The buds will be an expansion in the OnePlus Nord lineup in India.
The launch event, titled 'More Power to You' is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST on 28 April.
OnePlus launch event can be live-streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of OnePlus India.
A recent leak by tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds. However, the price of the same is yet to be revealed.
OnePlus Nord Buds earphones are expected to come with 12.4mm ultra-large drivers.
It is expected to be powered by 41mAh battery (individual buds), while the case is expected to be of 480mAh. It is said to have a battery life of 30 hours.
OnePlus Nord Buds will house USB Type-C port and is expected to support IP55 dust and water resistance.
The leak further suggests that OnePlus Nord Buds will have 94ms low latency and will come with Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2.
OnePlus Nord Buds is expected to be available in two colour variants: Moonlight White and Twilight Black.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord Buds and other devices.
