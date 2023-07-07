Nothing Phone 2 To Launch in India, Spotted on Geekbench: Check Details

Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to make its debut in India on 11 July 2023, as per the latest details. It is set to be the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 and buyers in the country are excited to know all the latest details. It is important to note that Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July 2022. Now, it is time for the popular company to introduce Nothing Phone 2 in India so buyers should stay alert.

As per the latest details online, certain specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 model have already been tipped ahead of the launch. It is also important to note that the brand-new device was spotted on Geekbench recently, ahead of the launch. Therefore, one should take note of the latest updates available online to know more about the specifications.