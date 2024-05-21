Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launch Soon: Expected Specs & Price

Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launch date will be announced soon.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra are expected to make their debut soon. The company's upcoming foldable handsets have now surfaced online. Tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks) has teased certain details regarding the smartphones. The latest images surfacing online suggest that the standard Razr model will be available with a cover screen that is considerably larger than the outer display on its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 40. The features of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have also been leaked online.
Interested buyers should note that the specifications leaked online about the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra handsets have not been officially confirmed. The company will make important announcements like the launch date and time soon. The key specifications will be confirmed after the debut timeline is announced. Buyers should stay alert to know the updates.
Here are the leaked specifications, features, and price range of the upcoming Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra smartphones. Interested buyers should wait for the official announcements and note the launch date.
The Motorola Razr 50 handset is expected to feature a dual camera setup. On the inside, the smartphone has a large 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a hole punch selfie camera.
The smartphone is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. It is likely to operate on Android 14 out-of-the-box and include a 4,200mAh battery. The report also states that the smartphone measures 171x74x7.2mm and weighs 188g.
On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to flaunt an outer display that is slightly larger than the standard Razr 50 model. The smartphone is shown in three colourways.
The Razr 50 Ultra handset is likely to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera on the outer screen. It will also flaunt a 32-megapixel selfie camera situated in a hole punch cutout on the inner screen.
The smartphone is expected to pack a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. The exact specifications will be revealed later.
