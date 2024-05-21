Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launch Soon: Expected Specs & Price

Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra are expected to make their debut soon. The company's upcoming foldable handsets have now surfaced online. Tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks) has teased certain details regarding the smartphones. The latest images surfacing online suggest that the standard Razr model will be available with a cover screen that is considerably larger than the outer display on its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 40. The features of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have also been leaked online.

Interested buyers should note that the specifications leaked online about the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra handsets have not been officially confirmed. The company will make important announcements like the launch date and time soon. The key specifications will be confirmed after the debut timeline is announced. Buyers should stay alert to know the updates.