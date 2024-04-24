Moto X50 Ultra Launch Soon: Teased Design, Specifications, and Availability Here

Motorola teased the elusive Moto X50 Ultra once again, which could be equipped with multiple new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It is important to note that the company first mentioned the smartphone in a Weibo post in February. Recently, the AI smartphone was teased in a video where the company mentioned the F1 Grand Prix event in China. The post hints that the smartphone might be launched during or after the event.

Some other reports suggest that the Moto X50 Ultra might make its debut in May. Interested buyers should stay alert to know the exact launch date of the Moto X50 Ultra with AI features. Motorola teased certain details regarding the design and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Read till the end to know all the latest updates.