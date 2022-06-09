Volkswagen Virtus Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India, Specs & Features

Engine: Volkswagen Virtus comes with two engine options: The Dynamic Line (1.0L TSI) and the Performance Line (1.5L TSI EVO). The former comes with 999 cc (3 cylinders), while the latter one houses 1498 cc (4 cylinders).

The 1 litre engine churns out the maximum power 115 PS and 178Nm peak torque, whereas the 1.5 litre engine produces the maximum output of 150 PS and 250Nm torque.

The Dynamic line comes with 6-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission options, while the performance line is paired with 7-speed DSG transmission.