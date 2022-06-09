Volkswagen Virtus Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India, Specs & Features
Price of Volkswagen Virtus in India will be announced during the launch event on Thursday.
German carmaker Volkswagen is all set to launch its new sedan Volkswagen Virtus in India on Thursday, 09 June 2022. Bookings for the same has already commenced. Interested customers can visit the official website of Volkswagen or contact their nearest dealers for further updates about pre-bookings.
Launch Event: Volkswagen Virtus launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Thursday. It can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Volkswagen India.
Here are some details about specifications and expected price of Volkswagen Virtus in India.
Volkswagen Virtus: Expected Price in India
Volkswagen Virtus sedan is expected to be priced between Rs 11 to Rs 18 lakh in India, reported HT Auto.
Volkswagen Virtus: Specifications and Features
Engine: Volkswagen Virtus comes with two engine options: The Dynamic Line (1.0L TSI) and the Performance Line (1.5L TSI EVO). The former comes with 999 cc (3 cylinders), while the latter one houses 1498 cc (4 cylinders).
The 1 litre engine churns out the maximum power 115 PS and 178Nm peak torque, whereas the 1.5 litre engine produces the maximum output of 150 PS and 250Nm torque.
The Dynamic line comes with 6-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission options, while the performance line is paired with 7-speed DSG transmission.
Interior
Volkswagen Virtus sports a large touchscreen infotainment which comes along with various other features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless mobile charging, Volkswagen connectivity, etc.
The upcoming sedan comes with six airbags.
Exterior
The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus sports LED headlamps with LED DRLs at the front, and Split LED taillamps at the back.
The sedan will be available in six colour variants: Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Rising Blue Metallic, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Candy White.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Volkswagen Virtus.
