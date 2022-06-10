OnePlus Nord 2T to Launch Soon in India: Expected Price in India, Specifications
OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor.
OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to launch soon in India. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company. The smartphone will be an addition to OnePlus' affordable 'Nord' series, and will be a successor of OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched last year in India.
In a recent development, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) stated that the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will launch in June 2022 in India. He also added that the device will be available on Amazon exclusively.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone was launched last month in Europe. Here are some details about the upcoming smartphone.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Price in India
OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, the smartphone is available at a starting price of £369 (approximately Rs 35,900).
OnePlus Nord 2T: Specifications
Specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T Indian variant are expected to be similar to the European variant.
OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone comes with triple-rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.
The smartphone runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord 2T and other smartphones.
