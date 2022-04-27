Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5 Launch Today: Live Stream, Price in India Details

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Pad 5 expected price in India .
(Photo: Amazon)
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is all set to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.
Both Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Pad 5 have already been introduced globally by the company.
How and where to watch Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Pad 5 launch event live stream?
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Pad 5 launch event can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India. It can also be watched online on the social media handles of the company.
As per some previous reports, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 65,000 in India.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,300) for 6GB + 128GB variant in Europe.
However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal the exact price details of Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
It will be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay powered by LTPO 2.0, with dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will be powered by 4600mAh battery which is supported by 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge.
The smartphone will come with a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP rear-camera setup. At the front, it houses a 32MP in-display selfie camera.
Xiaomi Pad 5
Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a 11-inch WQHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It comes Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Xiaomi Pad 5 features 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.
Xiaomi Pad 5 houses an 8720mAh battery which is supported by a 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi Pad 5 runs on MIUI for Pad operating system.
