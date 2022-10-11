iQOO Neo 7 to be Launched Soon; Features 5,000mAh Battery, Fast Charging

Specs and features of iQOO Neo 7.
(Photo Courtesy: iQOO)
iQOO launched the iQOO Neo 6 recently in China and India, the smartphone really became popular among users due to its affordable price, design, and high-quality features. After the success of iQOO Neo 6, the company is set to launch its successor- iQOO Neo 7 in China at the end of this month. A few details regarding the charging and battery life of the smartphone have been leaked before the official launch. Let's have a look at the expected specifications.
As per the leaks by the Chinese Tipster, iQOO Neo 7 will come with a 5,000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support. The information about the charging was confirmed when the device’s 3C listing was out.
Along with the fast charging, the handset will also support wireless charging like the iQOO Neo 6. Other details include:
The iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The new smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate.
The device is expected to come with a triple camera setup on the back with a new 50-megapixel primary camera and a Sony IMX766V image sensor. This sensor is also found on the iQOO 8 Pro. The device may have a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel portrait telephoto unit as well.
