iQoo 9T Smartphone Launched in India: Check Price, Features, and More

iQoo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, named iQoo 9T, in India. The smartphone has various features, the major ones being that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with a full HD+ display.

The premium smartphone runs on Android 12 and the company has informed that the smartphone will receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Let's know about its price, features, and specifications in detail.