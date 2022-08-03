iQoo 9T Smartphone Launched in India: Check Price, Features, and More

iQOO 9T 5G launched in India on 2 August 2022 at 12:30 pm IST.
(Photo Courtesy: iqoo.com)
iQoo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, named iQoo 9T, in India. The smartphone has various features, the major ones being that it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with a full HD+ display.
The premium smartphone runs on Android 12 and the company has informed that the smartphone will receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates.
Let's know about its price, features, and specifications in detail.
iQoo 9T has been introduced in two variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively.
The smartphone comes in Alpha and Legend colour options. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone online, either from iQoo.com or Amazon from 4 August.
The company is providing an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders as part of its new launch offer. Customers will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 for non-iQoo smartphones and Rs 7,000 on iQoo smartphones.
The smartphone is also eligible for a one-time screen replacement and free gamepad.
iQoo 9T has various features which are stated below:
6.78-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution
120Hz refresh rate
The screen is protected with a coating of SCHOTT Xensation α glass
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset
12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage
An in-display Dual Monster Touch that divides the screen into two parts, left and right, for a smooth gaming experience
The dual SIM smartphone runs on an Android 12 operating system with the company's own layer of FunTouchOS 12.
Triple rear camera which comprises 50MP main sensor with f/1.75 aperture, 13MP ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP portrait camera with f/1.98 aperture.
V1+ imaging chip
The front of the smartphone is home to a 16MP selfie shooter.
iQoo 9T comes with an in-display sensor and a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging
The smartphone features stereo speakers and IP52 rating.
