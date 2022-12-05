iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Announced: Know Specifications, Price, & Latest Details

iQoo 11 5G specifications are mentioned here for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
The iQoo 11 5G is set to be launched on 8 December 2022. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had plans to launch the brand new smartphone on 2 December. However, the launch event got delayed now we have a new date. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the launch event to know more about iQoo 11 5G. They will get to know about the specifications and price of the smartphone in detail during the launch on 8 December 2022.
According to the latest details available online, the iQoo 11 5G launch event is also expected to feature the iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphone. The event that is scheduled to take place on 8 December will begin at 4 pm local time, which is 2:30 pm IST. One must take note of the latest details and stay updated.
The iQoo 11 5G is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Chinese smartphone company officially confirmed the features.
The smartphone is likely to be launched with 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, along with 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage options, as per the latest details. One should keep an eye on the launch event to know more about the storage options.
Various rumours suggest that the iQoo 11 5G might feature an E6 AMOLED display that provides up to 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is important to wait for the launch to know if this is true.
It might also be packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W of fast charging.
These are the details we have for now. People will get to know more about the brand-new smartphone after its launch on the scheduled date and time.
