iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Announced: Know Specifications, Price, & Latest Details

The iQoo 11 5G is set to be launched on 8 December 2022. Earlier, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had plans to launch the brand new smartphone on 2 December. However, the launch event got delayed now we have a new date. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the launch event to know more about iQoo 11 5G. They will get to know about the specifications and price of the smartphone in detail during the launch on 8 December 2022.

According to the latest details available online, the iQoo 11 5G launch event is also expected to feature the iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphone. The event that is scheduled to take place on 8 December will begin at 4 pm local time, which is 2:30 pm IST. One must take note of the latest details and stay updated.