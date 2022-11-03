iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro India Launch Tipped: Know Rumoured Specs and Launch Date

The iQOO 11 series is set to make its debut very soon in China. According to the latest details available online, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro smartphones are likely to be part of the portfolio. While we are still waiting for the formal announcements from the company, a well-known tipster has predicted that the brand-new series will be launched in India in December 2022. It is important to note that the information available online is not confirmed as of yet.

One must stay alert to know all the details about the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro launch in India. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the iQOO 11 series will make its debut in the country very soon. The Vivo-owned brand is getting ready to introduce the upcoming smartphone series to India most probably in December.