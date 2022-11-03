iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro India Launch Tipped: Know Rumoured Specs and Launch Date

iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro are tipped to be launched in India in December.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
The iQOO 11 series is set to make its debut very soon in China. According to the latest details available online, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro smartphones are likely to be part of the portfolio. While we are still waiting for the formal announcements from the company, a well-known tipster has predicted that the brand-new series will be launched in India in December 2022. It is important to note that the information available online is not confirmed as of yet.
One must stay alert to know all the details about the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro launch in India. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the iQOO 11 series will make its debut in the country very soon. The Vivo-owned brand is getting ready to introduce the upcoming smartphone series to India most probably in December.
This indicates that the iQOO 11 series is likely to make its debut in China this month, in November. The company has not made any announcements regarding the launch date and time yet.
As we have mentioned, the iQOO 11 series includes two smartphones, the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro. The rumours suggest that the basic model will feature an AMOLED E6 display with a 2K resolution.
The upcoming smartphone will also have a 144Hz refresh rate along with high-frequency dimming. The basic model is also likely to pack the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
It might have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, as per the rumours stated online.
These are all the rumoured specification details we have about the two smartphones. To know more, one has to wait for the official announcements to be made.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)