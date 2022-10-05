Jio 5G Welcome Offer 2022: Plans, Launch, Available in 4 Cities - How To Avail?
Jio 5G Welcome Offer 2022: Here's everything you must know.
Reliance Jio has finally announced the official launch of 5G network in 4 cities of India, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi. Users must remember that the Reliance Jio 5G services will be launched today, 5 October 2022.
On the Occasion of Dussehra, the India's biggest telecom operator has started a 'Jio 5G Welcome Offer' under which people will enjoy unlimited 5G data at a speed of more than 1gbps.
As of now, Jio has not revealed any 5G offers and it is likely that the users will be able to use free 5G services for sometime.
The services will be available for beta trials only for now, which means everyone can not use the 5G services.
To access the Jio 5G network, users must have a smartphone with 5G connectivity. Back in 2017, Jio offered free 4G services for quite a long time till the offers were revealed. It is likely that 5G services will be available to users for free of cost till the official Jio 5G plans will be announced by the company.
Jio 5G Welcome Offer: Launch Date
Jio 5G Welcome Offer will be launched today, 5 October 2022 (Dussehra) by the telecom operator Jio.
Under this offer, people will be able to use free 5G services with 1gbps+ internet speed.
As of now Jio 5G will be available for beta trial in 4 cities only. Once the trial is complete, Jio will provide 5G internet services to all the cities of the country. According to the company, “5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India."
Why is Jio 5G Being Launched on Dussehra?
According to telecom operator Jio, “Dussehra symbolizes the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable.”
Who Is Eligible for Jio 5G Welcome Offer?
People living in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Varanasi having a 5G smartphone are eligible for Jio 5G services.
Jio 5G Welcome Offer/Services: How To Avail?
Currently, the telecom operator will provide Jio 5G only through its Welcome Offer.
Interested users will receive invitations. Users who will get an invitation to Jio 5G network will be upgraded automatically to 5G services without changing their 4G sim or handset. Invited users will be a part of beta trial and will be able to use fast speed 5G internet with more than 1 gbps speed.
