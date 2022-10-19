iQoo Neo 7 To Be Launched on 20 October; Check Price, Specs, Launch Time Here
Customers who wish to buy iQoo Neo 7 can check price, specs, design, and launch time here.
iQoo is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Vivo and it keeps releasing affordable smartphones in the market. iQOO is all set to launch its next product, the Neo 7 smartphone, on 20 October, 4:30 PM IST. Though the news about the launch of iQOO Neo 7 was already out, the exact date was unknown. As per a few sources, the smartphone will be launched on Thursday itself.
The iQOO Neo 7 is Vivo's next entry into the performance smartphone series. A few details about the new smartphone have already been leaked. Apparently, it will be introduced with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Let's know more about the design, specs, and features in detail.
iQOO Neo 7: Price in India
iQOO Neo 7 is expected to enter the Indian market at a price of Rs 41,190. This smartphone will be available with 8 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage. The color options for the phone are Black and Golden.
iQOO Neo 7: Design & Features
iQOO Neo 7 is different from the rest of the phones due to its well-organised camera layout, which enables users to capture moments in their most real way. It will also be a great buy due to its screen configuration, available internal storage, and inbuilt battery. The brand has officially announced the details before the launch:
iQOO Neo 7 will have a 6.78-inch display panel with 2400 x 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
It will have an E5 AMOLED panel with a contrast ratio of 8000000:1
It will provide a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.
The panel is expected to have a high color accuracy with a DeltaE < 1
It also offers HDR10+ support, and DC dimming.
The display will be powered by a separate display chip Pro+ that will help maintain stable frame rates during games.
The device will also feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC.
The chipset will come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
It will feature Android 13 with OriginOS skin.
The phone is expected to be available in three configurations – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.
It will have a triple-camera setup on the rear and a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.
5,000mAh battery supported by 120W fast wired charging is one of the benefits.
