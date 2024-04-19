Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Launched: Specs, Price, & Features

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ specifications and price are here.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ were officially launched on Thursday, 18 April, as the latest flagship smartphones from the Shenzen-based manufacturer. The brand-new handsets operate on HarmonyOS 4.2 and pack 16GB RAM with 1TB storage. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ sport 6.8-inch OLED LTPO panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Interested buyers should know all the specifications of the brand-new smartphones that made their debut recently.
The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ specifications, price ranges, and designs were announced during the launch event. The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ packs a 5050mAh battery. The new devices are the company's first set of smartphones to launch with the Pura branding.
Here are the specifications, features, price ranges, and designs of the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+. Read till the end to know all the updates about the new devices.
The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra price begins at CNY 9,999, which is roughly Rs 1,15,000 for the 16GB + 512GB storage variant. The 16GB + 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 10,999, which is approximately Rs 1,26,800.
The price of the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ begins at CNY 7,999, which is roughly Rs 92,000 for the 512GB storage variant. The 1TB storage variant is priced at CNY 8,999, roughly Rs 1,03,000.
The device is offered in Lightwave Silver, Phantom Black, and String White colour options.
The dual SIM (Nano) Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ function on HarmonyOS 4.2. They sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,844 pixels) OLED LTPO display adaptive refresh rate.
The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ include a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.
