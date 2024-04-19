Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Launched: Specs, Price, & Features

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ were officially launched on Thursday, 18 April, as the latest flagship smartphones from the Shenzen-based manufacturer. The brand-new handsets operate on HarmonyOS 4.2 and pack 16GB RAM with 1TB storage. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ sport 6.8-inch OLED LTPO panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Interested buyers should know all the specifications of the brand-new smartphones that made their debut recently.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ specifications, price ranges, and designs were announced during the launch event. The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is backed by a 5,200mAh battery and the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ packs a 5050mAh battery. The new devices are the company's first set of smartphones to launch with the Pura branding.