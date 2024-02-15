Honor X9b, Choice Watch, Choice X5 Earbuds India Debut: Price and Specifications

The Honor X9b has officially made its debut in India today, Thursday, 15 February 2024. One should note that the device is launched under Rs 30,000 in the country. This is the second 5G smartphone from the brand. Along with the smartphone, the company has also revealed the Honor Choice Watch and the Choice X5 wireless earbuds in the country for interested buyers. The launch details were announced earlier by the company. You can know the specifications now.

All three devices including the Honor X9b, the Honor Choice Watch, and the Choice X5 wireless earbuds made their debut on Thursday after 12:30 pm. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications and price ranges of the brand-new devices by Honor. One can also know the variants of the Honor X9b in the country and stay informed.