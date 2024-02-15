Honor X9b, Choice Watch, Choice X5 Earbuds India Debut: Price and Specifications

Honor X9b, Choice Watch, and Choice X5 earbuds launched in India on 15 February 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
The Honor X9b has officially made its debut in India today, Thursday, 15 February 2024. One should note that the device is launched under Rs 30,000 in the country. This is the second 5G smartphone from the brand. Along with the smartphone, the company has also revealed the Honor Choice Watch and the Choice X5 wireless earbuds in the country for interested buyers. The launch details were announced earlier by the company. You can know the specifications now.
All three devices including the Honor X9b, the Honor Choice Watch, and the Choice X5 wireless earbuds made their debut on Thursday after 12:30 pm. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications and price ranges of the brand-new devices by Honor. One can also know the variants of the Honor X9b in the country and stay informed.
Here are the price range, specifications, and design of the Honor X9b, the Honor Choice Watch, and the Choice X5 wireless earbuds in India. Read till the end to know all the important details about the new devices launched today.
The Honor X9b is available at Rs 25,999 in India, for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. During the launch, the company announced a bank offer where ICICI card holders can purchase the smartphone at an effective cost of Rs 22,999. The sale is scheduled to start on 16 February, at 12 pm.
The watch will be available for sale from 24 February, onwards and the earbuds from 16 February.
The Honor X9b smartphone flaunts a curved panel and slim profile. The device has a punch-hole cutout on the front for selfies. The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup at the back along with a flash. The Honor X9b has a leather finish on the rear panel, which offers a good grip on the device.
The triple rear camera includes an 08-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. The Honor X9b is backed by a 5,800mAh battery. These are some of the specifications that buyers should note.
The Honor Choice X5 earbuds provide 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the company claims that people will get up to 35 hours with the case.
The earbuds have an in-ear design and are equipped with a companion app. These are the details we know for now.
The watch flaunts 5 ATM water resistance so the company claims that people can use the device while swimming and surfing. Take note of the latest announcements if you want to buy the device.