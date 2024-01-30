Honor Magic 6 Series & Honor Magic V2 Global Launch on 25 February; Details Here

Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup are scheduled to make their debut in the global market in February. It is important to note that the new handsets will be launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event. The MWC 2024 event will be conducted in Barcelona and the devices will be introduced on 25 February. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to watch the event and know about the new devices.

The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were launched in China earlier in January. The former subsidiary of Huawei shared on X about the arrival of the Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and Honor Magic V2 RSR smartphones at the MWC event on 25 February at 2:00 pm CET, which is 6:30 pm IST.