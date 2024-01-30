Honor Magic 6 Series & Honor Magic V2 Global Launch on 25 February; Details Here

Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup are scheduled to make their debut in the global market in February. It is important to note that the new handsets will be launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event. The MWC 2024 event will be conducted in Barcelona and the devices will be introduced on 25 February. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to watch the event and know about the new devices.
The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro were launched in China earlier in January. The former subsidiary of Huawei shared on X about the arrival of the Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, and Honor Magic V2 RSR smartphones at the MWC event on 25 February at 2:00 pm CET, which is 6:30 pm IST.
Here are all the latest details you should know about the Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 lineup before the devices are launched during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event. Read to know the important updates.
Honor Magic 6 Series and Honor Magic V2 Global Launch: Expected Prices
The Honor Magic 6 series and Honor Magic V2 RSR were first introduced in the Chinese market. The price of the Honor Magic 6 device begins at CNY 4,399, roughly Rs 50,000 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.
The price of the Honor Magic 6 Pro is CNY 5,699, which is approximately Rs 65,000 for the base 12GB + 256GB model. To know more about the prices, you have to wait for the global launch day.
Honor Magic 6 Series: Specifications
The new Honor Magic 6 series smartphones operate on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and are supported by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
They flaunt an LTPO OLED display and have triple rear cameras. A 180-megapixel periscope sensor heads the rear camera unit of the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the regular model sports a 50-megapixel main sensor.
The Honor Magic 6 packs a 5,450mAh battery and the Pro model packs a 5,600mAh cell.
Honor Magic V2 RSR Global Launch: Specifications
The Honor Magic V2 RSR is an exceptional version of the foldable smartphone with a particular design from Porsche. The handset is offered in Porsche Agate Grey shade and includes 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The device is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging. The foldable phone sports a 6.43-inch cover display and a 7.92-inch inner display. The Honor Magic V2 RSR has a triple rear camera setup, head by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)