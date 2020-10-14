Apple Slashes Prices of iPhone 11, SE and XR Post iPhone 12 Launch

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,990 whereas the new price of iPhone 11 is Rs 54,900 on the Apple Online Store. The Quint The iPhone 11 (left) and the iPhone XR (right) – both phones’ prices have been reduced after the iPhone 12 was launched, on 13 October. | (Photo: The Quint) Gadgets The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,990 whereas the new price of iPhone 11 is Rs 54,900 on the Apple Online Store.

Hours after announcing the launch of the Apple iPhone 12 series and Apple HomePod mini, the company has slashed prices of the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and iPhone XR. The Apple iPhone 12 will start at Rs 79,990 in India when launched and with new slashed prices, its predecessor iPhone 11 will cost Rs 54,900 for the base 64GB model. Both phones can be purchased from the Apple Online Retail Store.

New iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE Prices

iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage: Rs 39,900

iPhone SE (2020) 128GB storage: Rs 44,900

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone XR 64GB storage: Rs 47,900

iPhone XR 128GB storage: Rs 52,900

iPhone 11 64GB storage: Rs 54,900

iPhone 11 128GB storage: Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB storage: Rs 69,900

Apple Diwali Sale Offer

Ahead of its Diwali sale, Apple on Monday, also announced a new Diwali offer where its Indian customers can get free AirPods on the purchase of an iPhone 11 from its online store. The Apple AirPods, which are priced at Rs 14,500, will be available alongside for free on the purchase of an iPhone 11 only from the Apple Online Retail store.

Apple iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Launched

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 variants: the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models. Paving way for a 5G era for its iPhones, this range is expected to make bigger sales than the iPhone 11 family last year. Apple also unveiled HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family. HomePod mini will be available in white and space grey colours at Rs 9,900.