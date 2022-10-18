Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro Likely To Be Launched Today, 18 October: Details Here

Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro expected to be launched today. Check out the details here.
Everyone's excited to know the release date of the Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro. According to some media reports, Apple will launch its much-awaited hardware series, including the Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro, today, Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at 8:30 am ET (6 pm IST). An official Tweet by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on Monday, 17 October, reads: "In case it wasn't obvious with the "days away" wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. Some online tipsters suggest that the launch date of the iPad pro is 24 October. However, the company has not confirmed the official date yet. The redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro will not be much different from the previous versions except that they will have an M2 chip for improved performance.
Let's read about the features, specs, and other important details about Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro.
Here's the list of some features and specs of the Apple iPad and M2 iPad Pro.
1. Powered by an M2 chip for improved performance. The M2 chip is reported to be faster compared to the M1 chip.
2. Wireless and MagSafe charging.
3. A larger 10.5-inch display compared to the predecessors.
4. Sleek and stylish design with flat edges.
5. No Home button
6. Supports 2nd generation Apple Pencil.
7. iPad Pro will be launched in 2 models, including 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays.
8. The iPad is expected to flaunt a USB-C port instead of the lightning port.
If reports are to be believed, Apple will not hold any official launch event for the release of its upcoming iPads. Instead, the new iPads will be launched via an official press release. The company is likely to launch iPadOS 16.1 by the end of this month, though not before 24 October. New Mac Pros may also be released by the company in the upcoming year.
