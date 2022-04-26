As Elon Musk Seals Deal To Buy Twitter, Here Are His Top 10 Most Bizarre Tweets

It's finally happened! Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk has acquired social media giant Twitter, after striking a $44 billion deal.

After the acquisition, Musk said in a tweet, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and twitter is the digital town square where matter vital to the future of humanity are debated [sic]."

We take a look at Musk's most controversial tweets during his 12-year and 10-months-long relationship with the social media giant.