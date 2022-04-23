Netflix Might Introduce Ads, and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

Yes you heard it folks, Netflix might be getting advertisements. During the company's quarterly earnings report, it was reported that there was a drop in global subscribers for the first time in a decade.

As per a report by USA Today, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said on Tuesday that the company is now "open" to offering lower-priced tiers with ads, after years of opposing advertisements on its streaming service. Because Netflix lacks the foundation for an ad-supported model, it will most likely be at least a year before consumers see a lower-priced tier option.