Elon Musk strikes $44 billion deal to buy Twitter

Elon Musk will own Twitter completely in a deal of about $44 billion. Once the deal is implemented, the social media network that is used as a platform by influencers from different walks of life, will turn into a privately held company.
Current Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share which Is a 38 percent premium as compared to the social media giant’s share price earlier this month. This deal will be the largest that has been undertaken to take a company private in the last 20 years, according to Dealogic.
Earlier this month, the richest man in the world announced that he owned a 9.2 percent stake which was worth about $3.3 billion. Twitter’s Board was a bit skeptical about the deal then because Musk had not provided any details about financing the initial offer of $40 billion. However, on April 21, Musk shared a detailed $46.5 billion financing package which forced the board to resume negotiations with the Tesla CEO, as reported by Reuters.
The deal was unanimously approved by the Twitter Board of Directors.
According to the statement regarding the signing of the deal, Musk has secured $25.5 Bn of margin loan financing. Moreover, he is providing about $21 billion in equity commitment. At present, there are no financing conditions to the closing of the transaction.
