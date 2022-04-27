FAQ: How to Minimise Risk of EV Fires? Experts on What To Keep In Mind

How to ensure that your Electric Vehicle, especially two-wheelers, does not catch fire?

Over the past few weeks, electric scooters catching fire have made news headlines across the country, multiple times – bringing to light the safety concerns about these vehicles.

Amid several incidents, Okinawa Autotech has recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV has recalled around 2,000 units. On 24 April, Ola Electric announced that it will voluntarily recall 1,441 units.

But is there anything you can do as an EV user? Here's all you need to know based on answers from Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO of Trontek and Rajat Verma, Co-founder & CEO of Lohum Cleantech – two companies that work in the battery manufacturing space.