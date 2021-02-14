Tesla to Set up Electric Car Manufacturing Unit in K’taka: CM BSY

Following this, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries in Karnataka told TNM that the timeframe and manner in which Tesla will operate in India is yet to be decided.

He said that Tesla's announcement followed months of correspondence between the state government and the electric car manufacturer. Tesla was in contact with five state governments in India including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

In January 2021, Elon Musk briefly became the world's richest person when his net worth grew to over $185 billion. He runs multiple companies including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, OpenAI and Neuralink. The electric car maker Tesla is based in Palo Alto, California.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)