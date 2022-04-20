India Could Be the Global Launch Pad for Kia’s First Entry-Level Electric Car

South Korea's Kia Motors, which became the fifth bestselling carmaker in the Indian market after just two years of launch, will roll out its entry-level mass-market electric car from India in 2024-25, reports suggest.

The development of a small SUV, code-named AY, has already begun and is expected to be unveiled in three years, according to The Economic Times.

The vehicle, aimed at emerging markets, will be based on a flexible platform, letting Kia produce a mass-market petrol SUV alongside the EV, sources told the publication.