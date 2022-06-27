New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launch Event in India Today: Price & Specifications

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will make its debut in India on 27 June 2022.
(Photo: mahindra.com)
Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the brand new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N today, on Monday, 27 June 2022 in India at 5.30 pm IST. Viewers and interested buyers are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the company, mahindra.com, to watch the live event. The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is dubbed as the "Big Daddy of SUVs". Mahindra and Mahindra have already officially revealed details on the looks of the new SUV but one has to watch the launch event to know more.
The debut event will reveal details on the specifications and price of the SUV.
It is to be noted that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is likely to cost more than the current-gen Scorpio which is now known as the Scorpio Classic.
The price of new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, popularly known as the "Big Daddy of SUVs" in India is expected to begin from Rs 13.65 lakh. The price may go up to Rs 19 lakh for the top-spec variant.
It is to be noted that all prices are ex-showroom. To know more about the price of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, one has to watch the live event today, 27 June 2022 on the company's official website.
The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to have a muscular silhouette and bold front fascia. It will be supported by twin-pod LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED DRLs.
When we talk about the dimensions of the brand new car, the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be 4,662 mm in length, 1,197 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height. The SUV also has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.
To know more about the specifications in detail, viewers should watch the live event of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N on the website mahindra.com today, Monday 27 June 2022 at 5.30 pm IST.
