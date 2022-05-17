Cannes Film Festival 2022: How to Watch Live Streaming of the Event?
The 75th Cannes Film Festival of France is all set to begin from Tuesday, 17 May 2022. The prestigious film festivals is scheduled to go on till Saturday, 28 May 2022.
Cannes, being one of the 'big three' major film festivals is known for selecting and screening some of the best movies from around the world. Moreover, it is also popular for its red-carpet event.
How to watch Cannes Live Stream?
Interested viewers can watch the red-carpet event of the famous Cannes Film Festival on its official YouTube channel i.e. Festival de Cannes (Officiel).
India at Cannes
India is the Official Country of Honour at Cannes Film Market, in the 75th edition of the festival. This makes India the first country to be conferred with such an honour by Cannes, reported All India Radio News.
India's largest ever official contingent will walk the red carpet at Cannes to mark this special occasion, on Tuesday. The contingent will include Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur along with Indian artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Shekhar Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, AR Rahman, etc.
It is also noteworthy that Deepika Padukone is one of the jury members of Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Indian Films to be Screened at Cannes Film Festival 2022
Rocketry – The Nambi Effect by R Madhavan
Godavari by Nikhil Mahajan
Alpha Beta Gamma by Shankar Srikumar
Boomba Ride by Biswajit Bora
Dhuin by Achal Mishra
Tree Full of Parrots by Jayaraj Rajasekharan Nair
