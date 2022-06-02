Kia EV6 Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price in India

Check price of Kia EV6 in India
(Photo: Kia)
Kia Motors launched its new electric car Kia EV6 in India on Thursday, 2 June 2022. The newly launched car is Kia's first all-electric car in the country. Bookings for the same already commenced last week. However, Kia had announced that it would take bookings for only 100 units.
Here are the price and specification details of the upcoming Kia EV6.
Kia EV6 car has been launched in two trims in India: GT-Line and GT-Line (AWD).
The GT-Line variant of Kia EV 6 will be available at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the GT-Line (AWD) trim is priced at Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
Globally, Kia EV6 was launched in five different trims.
Exterior
Kia EV6 comes with a sharp and sporty design. The sleek-looking bonnet is paired with a slim grille and dual-LED headlamps with an adaptive driving beam. The car also sports LED taillamps.
Moreover, it runs on 19-inch alloy wheels with dark gray and black finish options.
Engine
As mentioned above, Kia has launched two different trims of the Kia EV6 in India. Both the variants come with a 77.4 kWh battery, which will churn out a maximum power of 229Ps and 350Nm peak torque.
The fully electric car is powered by a 50kW charger and 350kW charger. As per Kia's claims, the former takes around 73 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent battery, while the 350kW charger takes around 18 minutes for the same.
Interior
Kia EV6 sports a 12.3-inch panoramic connectivity display in front of the dashboard. It sports features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, Wi-Fi hotspot, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioner, USB ports, etc.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kia EV6 and other electric vehicles.