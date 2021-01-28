New Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, New Mahindra XUV500: Comparison
New Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500: A comparison of these premium SUVs.
TATA Motors launched its new flagship SUV Tata Safari in India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021. It comes with a capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover.
The most popular competitors of the new Tata SUV appears to be the new MG Hector Plus and the new Mahindra XUV500. In this article we have drawn a comparison of these premium SUVs.
Tata Safari, MG Hector & Mahindra XUV500: Price
The new Tata Safari is expected to be available at Rs 16 lakh onwards, whereas MG Hector Plus is available at Rs 13.4 lakh. Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be priced at Rs 13 lakh onwards.
Tata Safari, MG Hector & Mahindra XUV500: Features
Engine:
- New Tata Safari: Kryotec 2.0 Turbocharged Diesel Engine,170 PS Power & 350 Nm of Torque.
- MG Hector Plus: 1.5 Litre Turbo engine with 143 PS Power 250NM Torque.
- Mahindra XUV500: 2.0 litre petrol and 2.2 litre diesel engine with 152.87bhp power with 360Nm Torque.
Seat Options:
- New Tata Safari: Available in 6- and 7-seater options.
- MG Hector Plus: It is also available in 6- and 7-seater options.
- Mahindra XUV500: It comes in a 7-seater variant.
Tyre:
- New Tata Safari: Comes with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- MG Hector Plus: Comes with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Mahindra XUV500: Comes with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Parking:
- New Tata Safari: Reverse Parking Camera and Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold.
- MG Hector Plus: Electronic Parking Brake with Front and Rear Parking Sensors.
- Mahindra XUV500: Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold function.
