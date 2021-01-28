New Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, New Mahindra XUV500: Comparison

TATA Motors launched its new flagship SUV Tata Safari in India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021. It comes with a capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover.

The most popular competitors of the new Tata SUV appears to be the new MG Hector Plus and the new Mahindra XUV500. In this article we have drawn a comparison of these premium SUVs.