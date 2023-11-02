Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Facelift Version Launched Today in India; Price Here

Mercedes-Benz India has officially launched the facelifted version of the GLE SUV in India today, Thursday, 2 November 2023. Interested buyers should note that the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV made its debut in India at a starting price of Rs 96.40 lakh and has three variants. All the people who are waiting to invest in the brand-new model are requested to go through the latest announcements about the SUV. All the details are available online for you.

One should note that the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is launched in India on Thursday, alongside the C43 AMG. This is the last of the launches of Mercedes-Benz in 2023. Interested buyers can book their Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV facelifted version but first, they should go through the specifications, design, and other details. You can read the features here before buying the SUV.