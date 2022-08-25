Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Launch Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price

The popular Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is all set to launch the Huracan Tecnica in India today, Thursday, 25 August. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is a two-seater track-focused performance car that was unveiled globally in April 2021. Now, the company is ready to launch the car in India.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is decided to be placed between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD. When compared to both the models, the Tecnica is equipped with cosmetic tweaks and other additional features. The power train will remain unchanged.