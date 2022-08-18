Hyundai Venue N Line Launch on 6 September: Features, Specs, and Price in India

Hyundai is all set to launch its new upcoming Venue N Line Facelift 2022 soon. The launch date of the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. The SUV has been designed on the same platform as the i20 N Line that was introduced in the Indian markets the previous year. The Venue N Line Facelift will flaunt a sporty design with some new and upgraded features that will definitely intrigue the Indian customers.

According to media reports, the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will be equipped with a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. The sporty SUV will be available in two variants – N6 and N8.

Let us take a look at the expected features, specifications, and price of the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 in India.