Hyundai Venue N Line Launch on 6 September: Features, Specs, and Price in India
Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022: Know the launch date, price, and features in India.
Hyundai is all set to launch its new upcoming Venue N Line Facelift 2022 soon. The launch date of the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. The SUV has been designed on the same platform as the i20 N Line that was introduced in the Indian markets the previous year. The Venue N Line Facelift will flaunt a sporty design with some new and upgraded features that will definitely intrigue the Indian customers.
According to media reports, the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will be equipped with a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. The sporty SUV will be available in two variants – N6 and N8.
Let us take a look at the expected features, specifications, and price of the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 in India.
Features and Specs of Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 in India
If reports are to be believed, the following features and specs will be found in the Hyundai Venue N Line 2022:
Mechanical Changes: It is known that Hyundai Venue N Line has been designed on the same platform as i20 N Line, but there may be slight mechanical changes including 4 disc brakes for proper stopping, red colour finishing of brake calipers and twin tip mufflers, paddleshifters, better sound engineering, and 3-spoke steering wheel.
Engine: The powertrain of the Venue N Line Facelift SUV will be a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. Unlike i20 N line, which has both iMT and DCT, the Hyundai Venue N Line will come with a DCT gearbox only.
Design: A new and updated bumper along with red trims, updated N line grille, sporty look, N line badging, angular inserts, sunroof, and 16” alloy wheels. The new N line SUV will flaunt an N logo and will ditch the classic Hyundai logo.
Interiors: Perforated leatherette seat covers, ambient lighting system, dark colour upholstery, sporty steel pedals and door sills, six airbags, N branded seats, spacious, 8 inch touchscreen, wireless charging, upgraded infotainment system, and Bluelink connected car tech.
Customers should know that these are just the expected features and specifications of the SUV. The exact features and specs of the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 will be unveiled at the official launch event on 6 September 2022.
Hyundai Venue N Line 2022: Price in India
The exact price of the Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 will be revealed at the official launch. However, some reports suggest that the price of the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift in India will be approximately Rs 14.5 to 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also speculated that the price of the Venue N Line will be Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh more expensive than the standard model, Hyundai Venue 1.0 turbo, that is currently available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10 to 12.72 lakh.
