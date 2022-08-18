2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Car and bike  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: The launch event will start at 11:30 am and can be watched on YouTube.
Raajwrita Dutta
Published:

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India today, 18 August.

(Photo Courtesy: marutisuzuki.com)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback today, on Thursday, 18 August 2022, in India. The all new Alto K10 will be launched on Thursday at 11:30 am in the country. Interested buyers can view the live streaming of the launch event at the scheduled time.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the grand launch event of the Alto K10, which will be live streamed via the official channel on YouTube for viewers across the country. The live event is going to begin at 11:30 am sharp. It is important to note that the Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the highest-selling cars in India.

The company has officially started accepting the bookings of the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The booking price starts at Rs 11,000 for interested buyers.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Expected Price in India

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is liked to be priced at around Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). The outgoing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 price range starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any information regarding the price range of the brand new car yet. One should wait for the launch event to take place so that they can know the exact price of the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022: Expected Specifications

According to latest reports, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is likely to feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The brand new car is also expected to be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and power windows. It will have electrically adjustable ORVMs and steering-mounted controls.

The new Alto K10 is likely to be supported by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque under the hood.

The engine of the car is said to be equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS). These are all the features that are expected in the brand new car.

To know more about the specifications, price, and other details, one must watch the launch event that is going to take place soon.

