Harsh Varrdhan's ‘Sad Reality’ of Buying Pre-owned Lamborghini Moves Twitter

"I want to be this poor in life," wrote one user on Twitter.

i

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in a recent interview for his latest Netflix film Thar spoke about how his father, Anil Kapoor doesn't support him financially anymore.

In his conversation with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, he said he was trying to buy a pre-owned Lamborghini that cost 1 crore instead of getting a new one that would cost him about 3 crores. "I hate to break it to the audience, but the reality is that my parents have no interest in paying for my sh*t. So, I wish you all were right and I was wrong. I would have had ten times more than what I have but I buy my own stuff," he said. Poor guy!

Obviously, Twitter couldn’t help but sympathize with Harsh’s heartbreaking situation. Some even suggested he start a crowdfunding page in order to support himself.

Let's send some words of encouragement for Harsh during this tough time.

