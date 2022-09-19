Kawasaki W 175 Launch Date in India: Price in India and Expected Specifications

Kawasaki W 175 Launch Date is confirmed in India.
(Photo Courtesy: kawasakileisurebikes.ph)
Kawasaki has officially confirmed that it is ready to launch the Kawasaki W 175 in India. According to the latest official details, the brand new model is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on 25 September 2022. It is important to note that Kawasaki India is yet to officially announce the product name. However, a leaked document has confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch W 175 in our country on the aforementioned date.
To know more confirmed details, one has to wait for Kawasaki India to make announcements about the launch event. Interested buyers should keep a close eye on the official website and social media handles of the company to know about the launch of the Kawasaki W 175 in India. As of now, the launch date is confirmed, which is 25 September.
A leaked document has revealed more information about the Kawasaki W 175. We will mention all the details here so that everyone can stay updated.
The Kawasaki W 175 is expected to become the most-affordable Kawasaki product in India.
The company is likely to confirm the price during the launch event of the brand new model in the country. The Kawasaki W 175 is ready to compete against Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin in India.
The Kawasaki W 175 is going to be the smallest-displacement, road-legal motorcycle by the company in India.
It will be powered by a 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 12.8bhp at 7,500rpm and 13.2Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.
As per the details mentioned in the leaked document, the hardware is expected to include a double-cradle chassis, telescopic front forks, and twin rear springs.
Kawasaki India has not revealed many details on the specifications of the W 175. One should wait for the launch event to take place so that one can know more.
