Kawasaki W 175 Launch Date in India: Price in India and Expected Specifications

Kawasaki has officially confirmed that it is ready to launch the Kawasaki W 175 in India. According to the latest official details, the brand new model is scheduled to launch in the Indian market on 25 September 2022. It is important to note that Kawasaki India is yet to officially announce the product name. However, a leaked document has confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch W 175 in our country on the aforementioned date.

To know more confirmed details, one has to wait for Kawasaki India to make announcements about the launch event. Interested buyers should keep a close eye on the official website and social media handles of the company to know about the launch of the Kawasaki W 175 in India. As of now, the launch date is confirmed, which is 25 September.