New TVS Apache Launch Today, 8 September: Price, Features, and Specifications

According to a launch invitation released by TVS Motor Company, a new motorcycle will be launched today, 8 September 2022, at 12 noon. The motorcycle is a sports-oriented bike, and it might be the 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Here's what we have figured out about the bike from the invitation poster:

1. A new motorcycle, and not a scooter, will be launched by TVS.

2. The motorcycle has been labeled the 'All-New Racer's Choice'. There's no clarity on which motorcycle will be launched.

Although the company has not revealed any information, there are speculations that it could be a 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, which was being tested recently.