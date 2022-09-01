MG Gloster 2022 Launched in India: Price Details, Design & Specification Updates

The updated 2022 MG Gloster has been finally launched in India and the prices have been revealed. The updated model has been launched at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh in the country for the entry-level Super trim. The cost of the 2022 MG Gloster goes up to Rs 40.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Savvy trim in the 4X4 guise. All the details regarding the prices of the car have been confirmed by the company, MG India.

It is important to note that the 2022 MG Gloster has been updated with a couple of changes. It has a new paint scheme and is equipped with new safety and connected car features. Buyers in India were eagerly waiting for the launch of the 2022 MG Gloster to take place. We have all the details regarding the specifications of the car.