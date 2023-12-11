Gogoro Electric Scooter ‘CrossOver’ to Debut in India on 12 December; Specs Here

Gogoro Electric Scooter 'CrossOver' to launch in India soon.
(Photo Courtesy: BikeDekho)
Gogoro, the Taiwanese electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially announced that it will launch a new electric scooter in India on Tuesday, 12 December 2023. According to various reports that have gone viral online, the two-wheeler manufacturing company is likely to reveal the CrossOver, an adventure-style scooter, in the country. Interested buyers in India should take note of the latest updates and announcements about the scooter that is set to make its debut soon. All the important details are announced online.
The CrossOver was launched globally a couple of months ago. Now, it is set to make its debut in India on 12 December, according to the latest details by the company, Gogoro. It is important to note that Gogoro refers to the CrossOver as "the ultimate two-wheeler SUV". One can take note of the important details about the scooter here.
The CrossOver gets a design language that is rugged and utilitarian. Read till the end to know the design and specifications of the upcoming scooter by Gogoro, in India if you are interested in buying it.
The CrossOver, an adventure-style scooter, is equipped with large body panels, a spacious floorboard, and a split-type seat. Similar to the Hero Electric Nyx, the pillion seat can be folded to make extra space for luggage by utilising it as a backrest for the rider.
To know the exact features and design, you have to wait for the launch event to take place as Gogoro will announce everything then.
The price and availability of the CrossOver in India will be announced during the launch event. It is important to note that the lower variant is likely to be a business-to-business (B2B) product.
Buyers in India are patiently waiting for the launch of the CrossOver in the country. You will get to know all the important details regarding the model during the event so stay alert. Note down the specifications of the model carefully.
