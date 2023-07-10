Hyundai Exter SUV Launched in India Today: Price, Specifications, & Design Here

Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India today, Monday, 10 July 2023.
The most-awaited Hyundai Exter has been launched in India today, Monday, 10 July. People across the country are excited to know about the specifications, design, and price range of the brand-new model. We have all the latest details for you so you can stay informed. The car model was launched during an event on Monday. Hyundai is dependent on Exter as it can take the company to the top of SUV rankings. Read till the end to know the details.
The SUV market is currently being ruled by Tata Motors, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. The launch of the Hyundai Exter in India today, Monday, 10 July, will open the scope for Hyundai to reach the top in this industry. Interested buyers in the country are waiting to know the price of the model and it is officially announced now.
Here is everything you should know about the Hyundai Exter SUV that is launched on Monday. Please note that the specifications and prices stated here are officially announced by the company during the launch event.
These are the details we have regarding the price. To know more, you can either visit the website or Hyundai or the store. All details are available online so interested buyers must take note of them.
When we talk about the specifications and design of the Hyundai Exter SUV in India, we must note that the model is equipped with an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system.
It also has a digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch coloured TFT MID and automatic climate control.
It is also equipped with front and rear skid plates and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Hyundai Exter is furnished with six airbags as standard. It also has a three-point seatbelt and a seatbelt reminder.
These are the specifications and design information we have after the launch event took place. You can take a look at the latest updates before deciding if you want to purchase the model.
