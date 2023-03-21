2023 Hyundai Verna Launch Today: Know the Features and Expected Price in India

Know the 2023 Hyundai Verna expected price range in India here.
(Photo Courtesy: autoX)
Hyundai Verna is a popular name that all of us are familiar with because it has been around for a long time now. Interested buyers are extremely excited about the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna today, Tuesday, 21 March. It is important to note that the upcoming 2023 version is the fourth-generation rendition of the Hyundai Verna. People are interested to know about the specifications, design, and price of the model. One should know that the launch is set to take place today, Tuesday.
The 2023 Hyundai Verna is likely to be in competition with other c-segment sedans that are available in India such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. More details about the model will be available after the launch takes place on Tuesday. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the announcements.
Here are all the important details such as the specifications and the expected price of the 2023 Hyundai Verna in India. One should keep reading and staying informed of the latest announcements from the company.
The design of the 2023 Hyundai Verna is inspired by the larger Elantra. It will be equipped with a full LED light bar on the nose that separates the bonnet and bumper.
The all-new 2023 Hyundai Verna will not have a boring interior with a small touchscreen.
The upcoming model is expected to be equipped with a Mercedes-Benz-inspired dual display.
The 2023 Hyundai Verna is likely to launch at a beginning price of Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. As per the latest details available online, the top-spec trim could be priced at Rs 18-19 lakh, ex-showroom.
To know the exact price of the upcoming model, you have to wait for the launch to take place because the range will be revealed after it makes its debut.
