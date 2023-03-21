2023 Hyundai Verna Launch Today: Know the Features and Expected Price in India

Hyundai Verna is a popular name that all of us are familiar with because it has been around for a long time now. Interested buyers are extremely excited about the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna today, Tuesday, 21 March. It is important to note that the upcoming 2023 version is the fourth-generation rendition of the Hyundai Verna. People are interested to know about the specifications, design, and price of the model. One should know that the launch is set to take place today, Tuesday.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is likely to be in competition with other c-segment sedans that are available in India such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia. More details about the model will be available after the launch takes place on Tuesday. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the announcements.