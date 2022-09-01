MG Gloster 2022 Launched in India: Price Details, Design & Specification Updates

The MG Gloster 2022 has been launched in India, check the price here.
(Photo Courtesy: mgmotor.co.in)
The updated 2022 MG Gloster has been finally launched in India and the prices have been revealed. The updated model has been launched at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh in the country for the entry-level Super trim. The cost of the 2022 MG Gloster goes up to Rs 40.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Savvy trim in the 4X4 guise. All the details regarding the prices of the car have been confirmed by the company, MG India.
It is important to note that the 2022 MG Gloster has been updated with a couple of changes. It has a new paint scheme and is equipped with new safety and connected car features. Buyers in India were eagerly waiting for the launch of the 2022 MG Gloster to take place. We have all the details regarding the specifications of the car.
It is important to note that the ladder-frame SUV is in competition with the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian. Here are some details about the specifications and design of the 2022 MG Gloster that buyers in India should know.
The 2022 MG Gloster has an imposing design. It sports a set of brand-new 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-spoke pattern.
The interior of the updated SUV remains unchanged, as per the latest official details available.
It is important to note that the 2022 MG Gloster will be available with 30 standard safety, along with more than 75 connected car features. This is going to make the SUV more tech-laden.
The 2022 MG Gloster which has been launched in India, will be equipped with the 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine which is available in the earlier version of the car as well.
The features of the updated 2022 MG Gloster do not have any major changes. However, the company has equipped it with certain specifications that provide enhanced safety and comfort.
One can check out more specifications of the car and price details by visiting the official website – mgmotor.co.in. The company has updated every detail on the aforementioned site.
