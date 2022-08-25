ADVERTISEMENT

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Launch Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: The sports car model is ready to make its debut in India on 25 August, details here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Car and Bike
2 min read
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Launch Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price
i

The popular Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is all set to launch the Huracan Tecnica in India today, Thursday, 25 August. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is a two-seater track-focused performance car that was unveiled globally in April 2021. Now, the company is ready to launch the car in India.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is decided to be placed between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD. When compared to both the models, the Tecnica is equipped with cosmetic tweaks and other additional features. The power train will remain unchanged.

Also Read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the specifications, design, price and features of the brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica for interested buyers.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Exterior and Interior Design

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is set to get signature headlamps and will borrow design inspiration from the Sian. The brand new Huracan Tecnica is equipped with large air dams upfront, revised window lines, and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also has dual exhausts and tweaked bumpers with an integrated diffuser.

The new Huracan Tecnica is also furnished with a fixed spoiler and a carbon fibre engine cover.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sports an all-black theme with colour-coded inserts. The interior design of the car involves harness seat belts, height-adjustable seats, and an updated HMI interface.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in India: Specification Details

The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will be equipped with a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 tuned to produce 640 bhp and 565 Nm of torque.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 Launch Today: Specs & Live Streaming Details

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV 2022 Launch Today: Specs & Live Streaming Details

It will send power to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

As per the latest official details from the company, the Huracan Tecnica can produce a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds while it can accelerate to a top speed of 325 kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Expected Price in India

The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica's price range will be officially announced during the launch.

Since there is no official information on the price of the brand new sports car model yet, interested buyers will have to wait for Lamborghini's official announcement.

Also Read

New Gen 450X Launch on 19 July 2022: Ather Electric Scooter 2022 Price & Specs

New Gen 450X Launch on 19 July 2022: Ather Electric Scooter 2022 Price & Specs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and car-and-bike

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×