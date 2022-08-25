Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica India Launch Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: The sports car model is ready to make its debut in India on 25 August, details here.
The popular Italian sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is all set to launch the Huracan Tecnica in India today, Thursday, 25 August. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is a two-seater track-focused performance car that was unveiled globally in April 2021. Now, the company is ready to launch the car in India.
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is decided to be placed between the Huracan STO and the Huracan Evo RWD. When compared to both the models, the Tecnica is equipped with cosmetic tweaks and other additional features. The power train will remain unchanged.
Here are the specifications, design, price and features of the brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica for interested buyers.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Exterior and Interior Design
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is set to get signature headlamps and will borrow design inspiration from the Sian. The brand new Huracan Tecnica is equipped with large air dams upfront, revised window lines, and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also has dual exhausts and tweaked bumpers with an integrated diffuser.
The new Huracan Tecnica is also furnished with a fixed spoiler and a carbon fibre engine cover.
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica sports an all-black theme with colour-coded inserts. The interior design of the car involves harness seat belts, height-adjustable seats, and an updated HMI interface.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica in India: Specification Details
The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will be equipped with a 5.2 litre naturally-aspirated V10 tuned to produce 640 bhp and 565 Nm of torque.
It will send power to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
As per the latest official details from the company, the Huracan Tecnica can produce a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.2 seconds while it can accelerate to a top speed of 325 kmph.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica: Expected Price in India
The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica's price range will be officially announced during the launch.
Since there is no official information on the price of the brand new sports car model yet, interested buyers will have to wait for Lamborghini's official announcement.
